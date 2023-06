Iconic Taco Bell menu item is going vegan!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)—You could be seeing something on Taco Bell’s menu…something vegan.

Taco Bell says it is now testing a vegan version of their popular Crunchwrap entree.

The new version includes a plant-based protein, topped with two vegan sauces, wrapped in a crunchy tostada shell.

Right now only three locations are serving the vegan crunchwrap, one each in New York City, Hollywood and Orlando.

No word on when they might be sold nation-wide.