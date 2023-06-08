SC churches separating from United Methodist Church over LGBTQ issues

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—113 South Carolina churches are separating from the United Methodist church over LGBTQ issues.

The South Carolina United Methodist Church conference approved the move Tuesday which allows the churches to work with other denominations.

Some local churches leaving include the Columbia Korean and the Chapin United Methodist churches.

This comes as the National United Methodist church is discussing making the denomination more accepting to LGBTQ members.

But the churches that left say it goes against the denomination’s doctrine on issues of human sexuality.