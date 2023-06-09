Fixing the Ozone Hole is Helping with Global Warming

As you may know, it was discovered in the 80’s that our use of certain chemicals was seriously damaging the earth’s protective ozone layer. Put simply. Without the ozone layer, life as we know it on earth ceases to exist. Fortunately, with the leadership of Ronald Reagan, the world came together and stopped the use of these chemicals. The result? The ozone layer is repairing itself. Good news. And there’s an added bonus. An intact ozone layer helps slow down Global Warming. You can read all about it here.

https://www.pnas.org/doi/abs/10.1073/pnas.2211432120