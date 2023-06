Former President Trump is hit with Federal indictment

Capitol Hill (ABC News) — A historic moment Thursday in American history.

Sources familiar to the Mar-A-Lago records investigation confirm to ABC News that for the first time, a former president, Donald Trump, has been indicted on federal criminal charges.

In a statement on social media, Trump writing that he had been told of the indictment, insisting it was a hoax.

Here’s ABC’s Justin Finch with more from Washington.