IRS: Taxpayers missing out on more than $1 billion

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)— You could have some money coming to you, but you’ll need to act quickly.

The Internal Revenue Service is trying to track down one and a half million people who are owed their share of unclaimed tax refunds.

That’s $1.5 billion worth of refunds from income tax year 2019.

The IRS is letting people know if you think you’re owed, you have until July 17 to submit a tax return to claim your refund.

If you don’t make the deadline, the government keeps the money.