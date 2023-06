LCSD: Be aware of phone scam asking for $3,000

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)—The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is warning residents of a new phone scam circulating right now.

They say the scam claims a person can be kept out of jail if the caller is paid $3,000.

Deputies say this is not a thing and does not happen.

They are urging you if you get this call, to hang up and block the number.