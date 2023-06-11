Gamecock infielder Braswell set to enter NCAA transfer portal

Less than 24 hours after the Gamecocks’ season ended in the Super Regionals, infielder Michael Braswell announced he is set to enter the transfer portal.

Braswell spent two seasons in Columbia playing for Mark Kingston, finishing his career hitting .271 along with a .368 on-base percentage.

The Georgia native had 17 doubles, four triples and three home runs while contributing for two seasons at South Carolina.

Braswell is the first player from Mark Kingston’s ’23 team to announce their intention to enter the transfer portal.