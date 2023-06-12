SCDC inmate sentenced to life in federal prison for role in drug conspiracy and murder

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A SC Department of Corrections inmate was sentenced to life in federal prison following his involvement in the distribution of narcotics and a 2019 murder.



Daniel Allen Shannon, 43, pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute large quantities of methamphetamine throughout Lancaster and Kershaw counties using contraband cellphones.

The court also held him responsible for his involvement in the murder of a Kershaw man.

Authorities say Shannon sent his associates to retaliate after believing one of his drug couriers had been robbed.

Shannon ordered his co-conspirators to burn the residence where the murder occurred and dispose the victim.

The body was later discovered near a highway in Westville, South Carolina.

Shannon was also accused of engaging in a “sextortion” scheme while in prison.