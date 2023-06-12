Six Gamecocks named to Phil Steele’s preseason lists

COLUMBIA, S.C. (June 12, 2023) – Six University of South Carolina football player have been named to Phil Steele’s 2023 preseason All-America and All-SEC teams, the national publication announced today.

Senior punter Kai Kroeger and senior wide receiver Antwane “Juice” Wells Jr. both earned spots on Athlon’s All-America squads, with Kroeger listed on the second team, while Wells garnered a third-team selection. Kroeger and Wells were also named to Athlon’s preseason first-team All-SEC unit.

Kroeger was the top punter in the SEC a year ago while earning All-America honors after averaging 46.1-yards per punt with 29 of his 58 punts landing inside the 20. Wells was a first-team All-SEC performer after hauling in 68 catches for 928 yards with six scores.

Three Gamecocks – defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway, cornerback Marcellas Dial and long snapper Hunter Rogers were named to Steele’s third-team All-SEC unit, while Xavier Legette earned a spot on the fourth-team All-SEC squad as a kick returner.

The Gamecocks will open the 2023 season on Saturday, Sept. 2 in Charlotte against North Carolina.