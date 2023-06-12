Suspect dead after shootout with deputies near Two Notch Road

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — One man is dead after a standoff occurred with deputies from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department at his home on Leaside Drive, just off of Two Notch Road, in Columbia.

“This incident started about 8:55 this morning, when an individual with a power company came out to do some work at a house. The individual from the house came out, pointed a gun at the individual from the power company, telling her to step away and get off the property. She did, and she called 911,” says Deputy Chief Maria Yturria.

According to Yturria, when deputies arrived at the scene, they were met with gunfire.

“He came out shooting at our deputies. The two individual deputies that were the initial ones on scene, as soon as they arrived, and exited their vehicle, he shot at them with a pistol,” Yturria says.

According to deputies, the man then went back inside his home.

Nearby residents and businesses were evacuated as negotiations were attempted with the suspect.

According to Yturria, deputies made multiple attempts to make contact with the suspect through a PA system but were unsuccessful.

The agency’s Special Response Team also came to the scene to help with negotiations.

Yturria says the suspect continued coming in and out of the home, showing his gun to deputies each time.

“That individual then came out, pointed the gun at the deputies, and went back inside. We did deploy “less lethal.” He went back in, came back out a second time, and started firing at the deputies. At which time they did return fire. The individual was struck. He was then transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead,” Yturria says.

RCSD reports dealings of “an aggravated nature” with the suspect in the past.

Thelma Hartley owns National Tax Service just across the street from where the incident occurred.

“I originally had my office in Five Points. I probably had more problems over in Five Points than I’ve had here, because its a closer knit area. So we don’t have as much (issues) here,” Hartley says.

Yturria says RCSD is also investigating “some suspicious packages in the house.”

Columbia-Richland Fire Department and Richland EMS were on standby due to the situation.

No further information on the suspect or the deputies involved is available at this time.