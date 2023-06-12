WWII Veteran’s remains to be buried at Elmwood Cemetery

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The U.S. Army says a WWII veteran’s remains will be buried in his hometown of Columbia this Saturday.

U.S. Army Air Forces Tech Sgt. Ralph Richardson Jr.’s remains will be buried at Elmwood Cemetery.

The Army says Richardson, a Columbia native, was a radio operator serving aboard a B-24 liberator bomber on August 1, 1943 when it crashed after being hit by enemy anti-aircraft fire during Operation Tidal Wave.

He was 21 years old.

His remains were identified by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.