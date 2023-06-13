Kershaw Co. man arrested for exploitation of a vulnerable adult

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A Kershaw County man has been arrested for allegedly exploiting an assisted living facility resident living in Camden.

The Office of SC Attorney General Alan Wilson says 39 year-old Jason Dale Ray is accused of accessing the victim’s banking account and using $6,390 of the victim’s funds for his own use between May 2022 and October 2022.

Investigators say Ray was disguised in a blond wig, sunglasses, and surgical mask to obscure his face when he allegedly forged the victim’s signature on multiple withdrawal slips and gave them to a drive-up teller at a Lugoff bank.

He is also accused of forging power-of-attorney documents on the victim in November 2022 and submitting them to Mid-Carolina Credit Union as part of the scheme.

Ray was booked into the Kershaw County Detention Center on June 12, 2023.