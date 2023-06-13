Deputies investigating possible drowning on Lake Murray

Newberry Co., S.C. (WOLO)–The Newberry Co. Sheriff’s Office is investigating a potential drowning on Lake Murray Tuesday.

Sheriff Lee Foster tells ABC Columbia News they were called to Dreher Island State Park around 10:30am to reports of a body in the water.

Deputies and EMS crews were able to recover the body and attempt life saving efforts which were not successful.

Sheriff Foster says it is not know at this time whether the individual drowned or died from another cause.

The individual’s identity has not been released at this time however, Sheriff Foster did say they were a visitor at the park and not a resident of Newberry Co.

ABC Columbia News will update this story as soon as it becomes available.