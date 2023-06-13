RCSD investigates officer-involved shooting incident

Master Deputy Jamal Christian Courtesy: RCSD

Deputy Tony Jeon Courtesy: RCSD

Investigator David Pitts Courtesy: RCSD

nvestigator Joshua Grant Courtesy: RCSD

Sergeant Christopher Blanding Courtesy: RCSD



Sergeant Peter Hart Courtesy: RCSD

Master Deputy Charles Freeman Courtesy: RCSD

Master Deputy Jacob Murphy Courtesy: RCSD

Master Deputy Cody Sox Courtesy: RCSD

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The deputies involved in yesterday’s shooting incident on Leaside Drive have been identified, says the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputy Tony Jeong, Master Deputy Jamal Christian and Master Deputy Charles Freeman were dispatched to a complaint from a power company worker who says the resident of the home pointed a gun at them and told them to get off the property.

The suspect fired several shots at deputies when they arrived to his residence.

Several more deputies arrived along with crisis negotiators and members of the Special Response Team. After negotiations were unsuccessful, the suspect and deputies engaged in gunfire again.

The suspect was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. No deputies were injured in the incident.

*Sergeant Peter Hart, Sergeant Christopher Blanding, Investigator Joshua Grant, Investigator David Pitts, Master Deputy Cody Sox and Master Deputy Jacob Murphy are identified as the deputies who shot their weapons during the exchange of gun fire. Deputies later investigated suspicious electronic devices they found that had been taken apart. This investigation into this incident is ongoing.

*Time in service with RCSD for each deputy is as follows: Deputy Tony Jeon – 1 year; Master Deputy Jamal Christian – 3 years; Master Deputy Charles Freeman – 4 years; Sergeant Peter Hart – 10 years; Sergeant Christopher Blanding – 8 years; Investigator Joshua Grant – 4 years; Investigator David Pitts – 9 years; Master Deputy Cody Sox – 8 years; and Master Deputy Jacob Murphy – 8 years.