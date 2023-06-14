Chrysler recalling 331,000 Jeep Grand Cherokees

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)— Chrysler is recalling over 331,000 Jeep Grand Cherokees for an issue that could lead to danger on the roadways.

Regulators say some 2022 through 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee vehicles as well as 2021 through 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee L vehicles were built with improperly installed rear coil springs.

If not corrected, the problem increases the risk of a crash.

Officials say the coil spring could move out of its position and detach from the vehicle while driving.

Federal regulators will notify dealers of the problem and dealers will begin notifying car owners next month.

Those impacted by the recall should take their vehicles to a dealership for inspection and a free repair.