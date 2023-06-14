Judge denies Murdaugh attorney’s 401K request

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A judge has once again denied Alex Murdaugh’s attorney’s request to get more money from his remaining retirement funds to cover legal fees.

Judge Daniel Hall ruled against their request to take an additional $160,000 from Murdaugh’s 401K.

That money is in the hands of receivers who took control of his assets in 2021 to give to multiple victims of Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes.

He was sentenced to life in prison for killing his wife and son.

His lawyers are appealing that conviction.