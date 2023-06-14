Newberry Coroner releases name of deceased in Dreher Island State Park incident

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO)—The Newberry Coroner has identified Randy Alvin Cox, 67, as the deceased in an incident that occurred near Dreher Island State Park on June 13.

Deputies were called to Dreher Island State Park around 10:30am Tuesday to reports of a body in the water.

Deputies and EMS crews were able to recover Mr. Cox and attempted life saving efforts which were not successful.

An autopsy is scheduled for June 14.

The investigation remains ongoing.