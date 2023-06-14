Public invited to annual World Elder Abuse Awareness Day Walk

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The public is invited to a one mile walk on June 15 to raise recognition for World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

According to the South Carolina Department of Social Services, over 200 attendees are expected at the event, including local law enforcement and community leaders.

Participants are encouraged to wear purple clothing or a purple ribbon as a reminder of the physical, mental, and financial abuse many senior citizens face.

The walk begins at 9 a.m. at the DSS flag pole at the state office in Columbia (1535 Confederate Avenue).

To learn more and find information on how to report the suspected abuse, neglect, or exploitation of a vulnerable adult, please visit https://dss.sc.gov/adult-protection/adult-protective-services/.