Sumter Police search for stolen 2021 Dodge vehicle

Courtesy: Sumter Police Department

Suspect Courtesy: Sumter Police Department

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)—Sumter Police are looking for a stolen vehicle that was taken from a Broad Street business this morning.

The vehicle was a 2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat.

Anyone who has information about its theft is asked to call 803-436-2700, the nearest law enforcement agency or Crime Stoppers, 1-888-CRIME-SC.