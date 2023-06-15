Columbia man sentenced to 15 years for possession of short-barreled rifle

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A Columbia man was sentenced to 180 months in federal prison after pleading guilty for being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition and Possession of an Unregistered Short-Barreled Rifle.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, over 14 pounds of marijuana and three firearms, including 5.56mm American Tactical, model Omni-Hybrid, Multi-Caliber, short-barreled rifle were found during a search by deputies at Rondrell Sumter’s, 39, residence on August 2, 2021.

The rifle recovered at Sumter’s residence had not been registered. It is a violation of federal law to possess an unregistered short-barreled rifle.

Federal law also prohibits Sumter from possessing firearms due to his prior convictions, including four prior convictions for possession with intent to distribute or distribution of narcotics.