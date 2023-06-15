Ethan Petry named PG’s National Freshman of the Year; Messina earns All-America honors

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – Gamecocks freshman outfielder Ethan Petry was named the Perfect Game National Freshman of the Year while sophomore Cole Messina earned second team All-America honors, the organization announced this afternoon (Thursday, June 15).

Petry ended his rookie season with a .376 batting average with 10 doubles, 23 home runs and 75 RBI. The Land O’Lakes, Fla., native scored 55 runs and had a .733 slugging percentage. In the Columbia Regional, Petry was 4-for-12 with five runs scored, a home run and three RBI on his way to being named to the All-Columbia Regional team.

Messina hit .307 with 18 doubles, 17 home runs and 65 RBI in 62 games played this season. He slugged .615 and had a .428 on-base percentage while stealing eight bases. Messina threw out eight runners trying to steal this season and had 40 walks and 11 hit-by-pitches.

Petry was also Perfect Game’s Midseason Freshman of the Year. He also is on PG’s Freshman All-America second team.

The Gamecocks (42-21, 16-13 SEC) ended the 2023 season with a Columbia Regional title, a trip to the Gainesville Super Regional, a pair of All-SEC First team honors and a national ranking as high as No. 3 this season.