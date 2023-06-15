Former Gamecock defensive line coach passes away at 65

Brad Lawing, the man credited with helping shape some of the best defensive lineman to ever play at the University of South Carolina, died at age 65 this week.

The news was shared by Lawing’s brother-in-law, Wayne J Parris on Thursday.

“He sure did love all of his family, friends, players and coaching family,” Parris posted on twitter.

Lawing, best known for recruiting and coaching former #1 overall draft pick Jadeveon Clowney, had two stints with South Carolina. The first from 1989-1998; the second spanning 2006-2012.

He spent the last few years of his coaching career at Georgia State, before exiting the program to focus on his health in 2019.

Clowney was just one of many NFL players Lawing helped coach, including Corey Miller, Gerald Dixon, Devin Taylor, Travian Robertson, and Kelcy Quarles. He’s also credited with recruiting Corey Robinson, DJ Swearinger, Clifton Geathers, Chris Culliver, and Dylan Thompson to USC.