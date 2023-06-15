Lima One Capital expanding U.S. headquarters in Greenville County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– Lima One Capital plans to expand its U.S. headquarters in Greenville County. The lender has funded over $7 billion in loans for real estate investors.

The company’s products include bridge loans, rental property and portfolio loans, new construction loans and multifamily bridge lending, according to a press release.

The company’s current operations are located at 201 East McBee Avenue. Lima One Capital will lease approximately 65,000 square feet in a new building in the County Square development in Greenville.

The expansion is expected to be complete by 2025. The $51.4 million investment will create approximately 300 new jobs.

Individuals interested in joining the Lima One Capital team should visit the company’s careers page.