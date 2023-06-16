ABC’s of Education: Savannah River Mission offers students STEM experience
Aiken, SC (WOLO) — The Savannah River Mission completion has renewed their agreement with Denmark-Technical college in hopes to start student careers at the Savannah River Site.
The agreement allows SRMC to continue providing guidance to students for careers with STEM jobs with the focus on work experience with apprenticeships, internships, and opportunities for full-time jobs.
SRMC President and Program Manager, Dave Olsen says,
“DTC students who are preparing themselves for their future may qualify to work in positions or internships being offered by our company,” …“We believe this
collaboration makes a strong investment in education, providing students with an added edge in their future careers.”
The new arrangement is said to be effective until 2025.