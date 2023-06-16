Gamecock women’s soccer announces 2023 schedule

COLUMBIA, SC – South Carolina women’s soccer head coach Shelley Smith has announced the 2023 schedule, kicking the regular season off on the road at local rival Clemson. The full schedule can be found here.

“We have another competitive schedule this fall,” Smith said. “We are looking forward to the challenges in the non-conference season as it will prepare us well going into SEC play. We have some exciting games that will be hosted at Stone Stadium this fall, and look forward to more record-breaking fan attendance this season!”

At home, the 2023 women’s soccer schedule features five non-conference games and five SEC games. On the road, the Gamecocks will take on three non-conference teams and five within the SEC.

The Gamecocks will head upstate to take on Clemson on Thursday, August 17. The two teams last faced each other at home in Stone Stadium in 2022, resulting in a 2-2 draw. The game will be the 29th all-time meeting between the pair, having met every season since the Gamecocks began the program in 1995.

South Carolina will then head back to Columbia to kick off its 10-game home schedule beginning on Sunday, August 20, when the Gamecocks host the Jacksonville Dolphins. South Carolina and Jacksonville have met twice in the past, with the most recent meeting in 2019 where the Gamecocks won 6-0 on the road.

Later in the week, South Carolina will head northeast to take on Boston College and UMass-Lowell, August 24 and 27, respectively. The Gamecocks played Boston College back in the 2021 season winning 1-0, and will face UMass-Lowell for the first time in program history.

Upon their return to Columbia, the Gamecocks will participate in a five home-game slate, rounding out non-conference play against Elon (Aug. 31), Coastal Carolina (Sept. 3), UNC (Sept. 7), and Furman (Sept. 10).

SEC play will kick off at home in Stone Stadium against Vanderbilt on Friday, September 15. The team will then hit the road a week later to face Kentucky on Thursday, September 21. South Carolina last saw the Wildcats at home, where the Gamecocks took a 1-0 advantage.

The month of October will start at home with the Gamecocks hosting LSU on Thursday, October 5, marking the 23rd meeting between the two. South Carolina will round out the week on the road at Mizzou on Sunday, October 8. The Graveyard Shift will be in action at home on Friday the 13th, when Ole Miss comes to town. The Gamecocks last saw the Rebels in the 2022 SEC Tournament, where they advanced to the semifinals after earning a 3-0 shutout win.

South Carolina will take on Texas A&M on the road on Thursday, October 19, and round out its regular season home schedule facing Georgia on Sunday, October 22. The Gamecocks faced the Bulldogs last fall in the semifinals of the SEC Tournament, making their way to the championship after winning the game in penalty kicks 4-1 following a 1-1 tie.

The 2023 regular season will wrap up on the road, when South Carolina takes on Florida on Thursday, October 26. The SEC Tournament will once again be held in Pensacola, October 29-Novemeber 5.

The best season ticket deal in town is back for the 2023 men’s and women’s soccer season. For only $25 for adults and $10 for youth (17 and under), season ticket holders will receive admission to all men’s and women’s regular-season home games at Stone Stadium. Fans can also upgrade their season tickets to include this year’s limited-edition Gamecock Soccer Scarf for an additional $10. To purchase season tickets, visit: https://bit.ly/467kywH.