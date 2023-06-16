Guess Who’s Leading the World in Renewable Energy: China – by a Big Margin

Whenever I talk with folks about Global Warming, a common retort is the following, “Yeah, but if the big countries like China don’t get on board, then whatever we do is meaningless.” This statement is so wrong on many levels. 1) The US is has produced more heat-trapping gases than any other country in history, so we need to lead the way on this. 2) China, with roughly 4 times the population of the US, is now way ahead of us in reducing their greenhouse gas emissions. Yes, China now produces more than 50% of its electricity from renewable, non-greenhouse gas polluting sources. And China is way outspending the US and Europe combined on renewable energy. Check out the story here and the graph below.

https://e360.yale.edu/digest/china-zero-carbon-electricity