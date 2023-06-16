Insurance Companies Are Not Insuring Florida Houses Any More

Insurance companies are refusing to write any more policies for Florida homes. The risk is just too high. Yes, you heard that right. If you’re a homeowner in Florida, it’s getting very hard to find an insurance company who will cover you. Just in the last few years, 18 month, 15 insurance companies have stopped writing insurance policies for Florida homeowners. Why? It’s just too risky. And a big part of this is Global Warming. As the plant warms, sea level is rising and storms are more intense. You can read the whole story here: https://www.wesh.com/article/farmers-insurance-property-policies-florida/44189948#