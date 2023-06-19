Justin Parker heading to Mississippi State as pitching coach

After spending the last two seasons in Columbia, South Carolina’s pitching coach, Justin Parker, is changing diamonds and heading to Mississippi State for the same job.

Parker had a productive season with this year’s pitching staff as they allowed the fewest homers in the SEC coupled with a 4.19 overall ERA, which was second in the conference.

Many reports are pointing toward Matt Williams from Liberty as Mark Kingston’s newest pitching coach.