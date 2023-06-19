Ronald McDonald House & CPD to host Stuff-A-Cruiser this Thursday!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Columbia & the Columbia Police Department are teaming up again for the Stuff-A-Cruiser event this Thursday!

It goes from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Sam’s Club and Walmart parking lots at the 5400 block of Forest Drive.

Curtis spoke with Capt. Kellie Yates with the Columbia Police Department & Liz Atkinson, with the Ronald McDonald House.

They talked about the list of items you can donate to help feed families in need at the Ronald McDonald House.

This includes bags of chips, mac & cheese cups, fruit juices (boxes/pouches), among others.

For a complete look at the donation list, visit Ronald McDonald House’s website.