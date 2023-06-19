Summer Steals: Cinemark offering tickets for under $2

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)— If you are looking for an inexpensive, family-friendly entertainment this summer, the movie theater chain Cinemark has you covered.

The company is bringing back its Summer Movie Clubhouse promotion, which offers families tickets to certain films for $1.50 plus taxes and fees.

It starts this week, with participating theaters in 35 states running the promotion every Wednesday starting at 9:30 a.m. local time.

The deal runs through the week of August 10.

The promotion also includes a discount on concessions.