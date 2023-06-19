Taco Bell ordered to pay $85K in gift card settlement

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)—Taco Bell has to pay $85,000 in a settlement for not letting customers use their gift cards valued at less than $10.

The Los Angeles District Attorney says the settlement sends a clear message that companies like Taco Bell have to abide by the law and treat customers fairly.

Taco Bell is now required to post a notice by each of its cash registers advising customers of their rights to redeem all gift cards and how to do so.

Taco Bell gift cards must now include a link to the company’s redemption website and the company must now provide annual training for its store managers about gift card laws.