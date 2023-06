(ABC NEWS)–Hunter Biden, the president’s son, has agreed to plead guilty to a pair of tax-related misdemeanors and enter into a pretrial diversion agreement that would enable him to avoid prosecution on one felony gun charge, which would potentially end a yearslong probe , according to court documents filed Tuesday.

Biden will acknowledge his failure to pay taxes on income he received in 2017 and 2018, according to the agreement.

In exchange, prosecutors will recommend probation, meaning he will likely avoid prison time.

For the gun charge, he will agree to pretrial diversion, with the charge being dropped if he adheres to certain terms.