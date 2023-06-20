Late Iconic musician Prince’s 1976 demo hits auction block

(CNN) — The self-titled demo tape that late musician Prince used to land his first recording contract is up for auction.

Boston-based auction house RR auction is selling the demo, which was recorded in 1976. It contains unreleased versions of the songs “just as long as we’re together” and “my love is forever,” as well as the never-released “jelly jam.” Prince was just 18 years old when he recorded the tracks, all written, sung and arranged by him. The demo is part of the ‘marvels of modern music’ auction that ends on Thursday.