Search continues for Titanic tourist submersible

(ABC News) — Monday night the search continued for the Titanic tourist submersible that went missing Sunday morning.

The U.S. Coast Guard is working closely with Canadian officials to find the vessel with five people aboard that went missing 900 miles east of cape cod in a remote area of the Atlantic Ocean after losing contact just short of 2 hours in their dive into the deep.

ABC’s Melissa Adan has the latest.