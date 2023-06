Weather alert: Midlands under flood watch, thunderstorms expected tonight

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The National Weather Service Columbia says there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the Midlands tonight.

This alert affects the areas of Columbia, Orangeburg, Lexington, West Columbia, Newberry, Calhoun, and Cayce.

Officials say to expect heavy rain, which could lead to flooding.

A flood watch remains in effect until Thursday, June 22 at 6 p.m.