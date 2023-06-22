ABC’s of Education: Data on how COVID has lead to decline in Math, Reading grades

(ABC News) — In tonight’s ABC’s of Education we take a look at the decline of national test scores due to the pandemic. New data released by the National Assessment of Educational Progress shows some disheartening numbers.

According to the Nation’s report card that Math and Reading exams scores have seen constant declines when compared to students pre pandemic 2019-2020 tests scores. Experts say the drop, seen specifically with 13 year old’s is being seen from month to month. The NAEP, says this drop was most prevalent in Native Americans, and Black teens numbers dropping in Math 9 points. Officials say Reading scores were down across the board regardless of race. Officials say the decline is due mostly to hybrid learning during COVID.