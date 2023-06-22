Coroner: Man who died following standoff with deputies identified
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)—A man who died following a standoff with Lexington deputies has been identified, says the Lexington Coroner.
Shavon Marquise Wright, 29, was wanted on two counts of pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, according to arrest warrants.
Authorities attempted to arrest him Wednesday morning when the suspect barricaded himself inside his Montclaire Circle home.
A tactical robot was used and provided them with a view of Wright. He appeared incapacitated, say officials.
EMS responded to check Wright’s condition. Coroner Fisher pronounced him dead a short time later.