Military Matters: New law makes it easier for active-duty to enroll children in public schools

Columbia, SC (WOLO) –Military families moving to South Carolina will now face fewer obstacles while enrolling their children in public school. The new law asks districts to accept enrollment applications and residency documents electronically from active-duty military families.

Additionally, the law instructs districts to look beyond the list of “proof of residency” documents routinely required for enrollment and provide flexibility for military families who may not yet have access to those documents.