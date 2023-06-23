Clemson’s Hunter Tyson drafted 37th overall by Oklahoma City in NBA Draft

MONROE, N.C. — Clemson’s Hunter Tyson (Monroe, N.C./Piedmont) was picked 37th overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round on Thursday night. The pick is part of an agreed-upon trade to the Denver Nuggets.

Tonight is the highest a Tiger has been drafted since K.J. McDaniels in 2014 when he was selected 32nd by the Philadelphia 76ers. He became the first Tiger selected in the NBA Draft since Jaron Blossomgame in 2017.

Tyson earned his first career All-ACC honor last season and was named to the All-ACC First Team for his performance in 2022-23. Tyson put together a career year this past season season. He averaged a team-best 15.3 points and 9.6 rebounds per game while shooting 47.9 percent from the floor, 40.5 percent from three and 83.8 percent at the free throw line. In league play, he was even better. He averaged 16.4 points and 9.9 rebounds while shooting 50.5 percent and 84.3 percent at the charity stripe.

He was named the 2023 ACC Skip Prosser Scholar-Athlete of the Year for his work on the court and in the classroom.

Tyson became the 44th player in Clemson history to amass 1,000 career points and has since moved into the top 40 all time. He was named to the 2023 Naismith Hall of Fame Karl Malone Award Top 10 and the 2023 USBWA Oscar Robertson Trophy Award Midseason Watch List.

He collected 16 double-doubles which tied him for eighth all-time in Clemson history for a single season with Sharone Wright (1992-93). It is the most in a season since Wright posted 18 in 1993-94.

Tyson ranks 11th in the nation in double-doubles and is second in the ACC. He’s first in defensive rebounding per game (8.26) and second nationally. His 325 rebounds are fourth in the league and 18th nationally.

The Monroe, N.C. native became just the 17th player in Clemson history to eclipse 1,000 points and 600 rebounds in a career. In Clemson’s win over the Wolfpack (Feb. 25), Tyson became the all-time games played leader in Clemson history (136).