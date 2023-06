Scam Alert: Newberry County Sheriff’s Office urges residents to mail checks from Post Office

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A scam warning tonight for Newberry County residents.

Investigators with the Sheriff’s office and the US Postal Service say if you must mail a check put it in a secured mail box at a post office.

Deputies say thieves are stealing checks from mailboxes and altering them to then be used for their purposes.

Officials say if you can, pay bills either by direct draft or by credit card.