SCDOT crews working flooded roadway in Batesburg Leesville

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The rains have created issues across the Midlands, including the Batesburg Leesville Area.

According to the SC DOT, after a road closure due to flooding overnight, crews continue to work on Highway 1 in Leesville, to clean and reopen the roadway.

SC DOT officials say crews worked through the night and will continue their work throughout the day Friday.

Drivers are asked to continue to avoid the area. Remember to drive safely in inclement weather and never drive through a flooded roadway, say officials.

