Tim Hall named head coach of Gamecock Track & Field, Cross Country

COLUMBIA, S.C. (June 23, 2023) – Tim Hall has officially been named the head coach of South Carolina Track & Field and Cross Country. Athletics Director Ray Tanner announced on Friday the hiring of Hall, making him the seventh head coach in Gamecock track & field history.

Hall comes to Columbia after serving a five-year stint as associate head coach at Kentucky, working alongside Director of Track & Field, Lonnie Greene. Hall coached the Kentucky sprinters and has been named the USTFCCCA Southeast Region Assistant Coach of the Year for five consecutive years (2019-2023).

“I am very excited to welcome Tim and his family to the University of South Carolina,” stated Tanner. “Coach Hall brings a lot of experience to our program and has achieved success at every level he has coached. He is a well-respected coach in the SEC and in the track community, and he will continue his successful career here at Carolina.”

This past season with the Wildcats, Hall coached Kentucky’s NCAA silver medal 4x100m relay squad, as well as outdoor NCAA scorers in the mile relay and Karimah Davis in the 200m. Hall’s expertise enabled Kentucky in finishing sixth at the NCAA Outdoor Championship with 28 points. Under his guidance, nine student-athletes qualified for the NCAA Championships, resulting in one medal and 17 All-American honors. At the SEC Championships in Baton Rouge, Hall’s coaching led to 13 athletes accounting for 28 points and four All-SEC honors. Additionally, Hall coached an athlete to a new program record in the 100m.

No stranger to the big stage, Hall has coached an Olympic Gold Medalist, five Olympians, a World Champion and silver medalist, a world record holder, two American record holders, four collegiate record holders, 11 NCAA Champions, 14 SEC Champions and over 125 All-Americans.

“First and foremost, my wife, Adrean, and I are excited about the opportunity to be at the helm of such a historic program,” added Hall. “I want to thank President Amiridis, Mr. Tanner and the rest of Gamecock Nation for accepting us to take on this challenge. It is a challenge that I don’t take lightly. USC and the city of Columbia provide a tremendous platform for academic and athletic excellence. I will establish a first-class program that cultivates young ambassadors of the Gamecock brand. I look forward to getting my staff in place to work alongside me to return this storied program back to its prominence.”

During his time at Kentucky, Hall also coached 2022 Bowerman Award Recipient Abby Steiner. Hall coached Steiner to the American record in the indoor 200m (22.09), collegiate record in the indoor 200m (four times), collegiate record in the 300m (35.80), earned two NCAA 200m titles, a 60m NCAA silver, three SEC titles in the 200m, two SEC silvers in the 200m, 100m SEC silver, the fifth fastest wind-legal 100m in collegiate history (10.92) and a 48.77 split on the collegiate record 4x400m relay team.

Hall also enjoyed coaching stints at Tennessee (2014-2018), Clemson (2008-2013) and Charlotte (1996-2008). Hall also coached two more Bowerman Award winners in Christian Coleman at Tennessee (2017) and Brianna Rollins at Clemson (2012). Hall worked his way up from assistant coach to associate head coach at each of his coaching stops.

Hall is married to the former Adrean Byers and the couple have two children (TeAnna and Timothy, Jr.) and one granddaughter (Zanyla).