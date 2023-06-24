Lexington County Coroner reveals man’s cause of death after police standoff

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO) — According to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher, the autopsy results of 29-year-old Shavon M. Wright are now available.

Mr. Wright was involved in a standoff with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department on June 21st.

According to Sheriff Jay Koon, the suspect barricaded himself in his home on Montclair Circle that morning, after deputies arrived to execute two warrants they had issued on Mr. Wright.

Fisher says the autopsy from June 24th determined the cause of death to be “a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, with the manner of death being suicide.”

According to Fisher, Mr. Wright sustained three other gunshot wounds during the incident, all of which were determined to be non-fatal by pathology.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Lexington County Coroner’s Office continues to investigate the incident.