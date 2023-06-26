Bed Bath & Beyond purchased by Overstock.com

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)— In case you were wondering what will happen to all of Bed Bath and Beyond’s stock after stores close, it’s brand could live on.

According to newly-released documents, Overstock.com has made a bid to buy the retailer’s intellectual property and digital assets for $21.5 million.

A hearing is set for tomorrow to finalize the purchase.

Software company, Ten Twenty Four, also bid for the Beyond.com domain and will buy it if Overstock’s deal falls through.

Bed Bath and Beyond filed for bankruptcy in April