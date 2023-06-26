Directors Guild of America approves new contract with movie studios

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)—Members of the Directors Guild of America have voted to approve a new contract with the movie studios.

The three-year deal was approved Friday night by 87% of the membership.

It secures wage increases, along with global streaming residuals and diversity and creative rights.

It addresses some usage of artificial intelligence mandating that it not replace duties performed by union members and bans the use of live ammunition on set.

The deal comes as the Writers Guild Strike is in its eighth week with no signs of progress.

The Actors Union is in talks with studios about their contract, which expires on June 30.