USC’s league opponents announced for upcoming hoops season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – League opponents for the 2023-24 college basketball season were announced by the SEC on Monday.

The Gamecocks will have home and homes with Georgia, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ole Miss and Tennessee. Carolina will host additional home games at Colonial Life Arena against Florida, Kentucky, LSU and Vanderbilt. The Gamecocks will travel to Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn and Texas A&M.

Conference play tips off on January 6 and runs through March 9. Each SEC team plays the other 13 teams at least once during league play. They will then play their three permanent opponents a second time with the remaining two games changing every year.

The SEC Tournament returns to Nashville, Tenn., as Bridgestone Arena will host the event from March 13‐17, 2024.

A record‐tying 10 SEC teams received postseason bids. The SEC’s eight NCAA Tournament selections tied its previous best set in 2018. Additionally, two SEC teams competed in the National Invitation Tournament. The SEC has had 35 NCAA Tournament selections over the last five tournaments.

Times, dates and television information will be announced at a later date.

2023 South Carolina Men’s Basketball League Opponents

Home:

Florida

Georgia

Kentucky

LSU

Ole Miss

Missouri

Mississippi State

Tennessee

Vanderbilt

Road:

Alabama

Arkansas

Auburn

Georgia

Ole Miss

Mississippi State

Missouri

Tennessee

Texas A&M