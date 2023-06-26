West Columbia man arrested on child sexual abuse material charges

Jessica Mejia,
356680445 640891778077043 2951528955378805842 N

Courtesy: Lexington Co. Sheriff’s Department

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A West Columbia man was arrested on four charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors.

The Office of Attorney General Alan Wilson says Christopher Alan McCurry, 44, possessed files of child sexual abuse material.

He was arrested on June 16 and faces up to 40 years in prison.

Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led them to McCurry.

 

Categories: Local News, News
Tags: ,

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts