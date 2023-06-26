West Columbia man arrested on child sexual abuse material charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A West Columbia man was arrested on four charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors.

The Office of Attorney General Alan Wilson says Christopher Alan McCurry, 44, possessed files of child sexual abuse material.

He was arrested on June 16 and faces up to 40 years in prison.

Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led them to McCurry.