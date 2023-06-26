Wilson, Boston set to start in WNBA All-Star game

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Sunday, former South Carolina greats A’ja Wilson and Aliyah Boston were named WNBA All-Stars.

Boston became the eighth rookie in league history to be named an All-Star starter and the first since 2014.

This year’s No.1 overall pick is posting 15.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest.

For the first timer ever South Carolina women’s basketball will have two players starting in a All-Star game.

South Carolina native A’ja Wilson will not only be a starter in this year’s game but will be a captain after receiving the most votes of any player.

The Gamecocks and Notre Dame are the only two programs with multiple alumni starting in this year’s All-Star contest.

This year’s All-Star game is set for July 15th in Las Vegas.