2021 audio tape released of Donald Trump discussing classified docs

https://www.abccolumbia.com/content/uploads/2023/06/r/u/20230626-trump_audio.mp3

An audio tape of former president Donald Trump is now public in the midst of his classified documents trial. In the tape Trump is heard talking with a staff member about the classified documents, mentioning that could have declassified it himself. Take a listen to the full tape above