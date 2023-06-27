Meta adding parental controls on messenger

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)—Meta is adding new tools for parents to help monitor their teens’ activities on social media.

The features include controls on messenger so now parents and guardians can see how much time their teens are really spending on the chat tool, view and receive updates on their contacts list, and even get notifications if their teen reports someone.

Similar supervision tools already exist on Instagram. Another feature nudges teens to step away from Facebook after 20 minutes.

Meta is introducing a similar tool to Instagram, suggesting teens close the app if they’re scrolling too long during late hours.

This is the latest in a series of new guardrails in place for teens.